The Latest: Senator tweets prayers for USS John S. McCain

SINGAPORE (AP) - The Latest on the collision between a U.S. Navy ship and a merchant ship near Singapore (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

U.S. Sen. John McCain says he is praying for the sailors aboard the USS John S. McCain after the warship collided with a tanker in Southeast Asian waters.

The Navy has said 10 sailors are missing and five were hurt in the collision with the Alnic MC in waters east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca early Monday.

The Arizona Republican tweeted: "Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews."

The senator is a Navy veteran whose father and grandfather were decorated for their actions in the Pacific in World War II. Both elder McCains became admirals and the ship is named for them.

10 a.m.

Malaysia has sent two naval ships to join the search and rescue efforts after a U.S. Navy ship collided with a tanker in Southeast Asian waters.

The U.S. Navy has said 10 sailors from the USS John S. McCain are missing after it collided with the Alnic MC in waters east of Singapore and the Malacca Strait early Monday.

Malaysia's navy chief Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin tweeted that two Malaysian naval ships were deployed to help look for the missing U.S. sailors.

The guided-missile destroyer sustained damage to its port side aft, the left rear of the ship, in the collision. Whether the tanker sustained damage or crew casualties is not yet clear.

The Malacca Strait is between Malaysia to the northeast and Indonesia to the southwest, with the city-state of Singapore at the tip of the Malay Peninsula.

9:10 a.m.

The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with the Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America were assisting. It also said tugboats and Singaporean naval and coast guard vessels were in the area to render assistance.

9 a.m.

The USS John S. McCain is sailing on its own power after colliding with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The Navy also says injuries to personnel on board and the extent of damage to the ship are still being determined.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said aircraft from the USS America were responding to the collision, and the Singaporean navy and coast guard had vessels in the area to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

