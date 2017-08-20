Sheriff's Office: AMBER ALERT canceled after missing NC 8-year-old found safe in KY

Deputies said a missing 8-year-old girl out of Wilmington, NC has been found safe in Kentucky after an AMBER ALERT was issued on Sunday.

According to officials with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office, Trinity Lakin McGraw was found safe in Louisville, Kentucky.

Patrick Ryan McGraw is now in custody in connection with the case.

The news comes after widespread panic over the child's disappearance. Deputies said McGraw came to a residence in Westfield, NC where the child was living and took her without the consent of her legal guardian.

They said McGraw has no parental rights or custody of Trinity.

Deputies said McGraw claimed he was heading to his father's house in Louisville, KY when he left with the child.

A report from the Sheriff's Office said that McGraw has a history of drug abuse.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Inman man arrested after confessing to bomb threat at Boiling Springs HS

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.