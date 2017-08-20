Hopkinsville gears up for Great American Solar Eclipse

One of the best places to watch the Great American Solar Eclipse is an hour northwest of Nashville. In Hopkinsville, totality will last two minutes and 40 seconds.

Cheryl Cook with the Hopkinsville-Christian County Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “I hope everybody finds a spot and everybody makes it to Hopkinsville."

Cook says all the hotel rooms are sold out, and campgrounds are filling up.

“Most of the viewing spots have been rented out, most of the city parks have been rented out,” said Cook.

The Schatz family drove in from Philadelphia to see the great eclipse.

Amy Schatz said, “We left Friday night at midnight, we just got here at 11 o'clock.”

Jason Schatz said, “I put this on my calendar six years ago.”

At the Hopkinsville visitor’s center, a large scale map shows others where people came from to view the event.

Sam Tin has traveled the world chasing solar eclipses. So naturally, he made the 29 hour trip from Hong Kong to Hopkinsville take in his seventh total solar eclipse.

He lets others know what to expect.

“When everything is darkened, the sky, you can see the stars in the daytime,” said Tin.

Kelli Pendleton is president & CEO of the Christian County Chamber of Commerce. She said, “No matter where you go in this community, you're seeing people from Australia, Portugal, from Switzerland. So it's this huge diversity of people from all over the world coming here to Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and that's exciting."

Pendleton says one of the most popular places to watch the eclipse is at Orchard Dale Farm -- which is called the “point of the greatest eclipse.” There, people will experience two minutes and 40 seconds of totality.

“That’s what everybody is looking for tomorrow,” said Pendleton. “Just take your time, be safe, luckily we have not seen any traffic jams or long lines, so that's been great.”

As many as 150,000 people are expected in Hopkinsville on Monday, bringing an economic impact of $30 million to the area.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.