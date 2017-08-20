Madisonville Community College preparing people for solar eclipse

Hundreds gathered at Madisonville Community College on Sunday.

The college put together programs for people of all ages to prepare them for the sight of a lifetime.

Billy Hix worked with NASA for over a decade and now travels with his portable planetarium to educate people about the night sky, and in Sunday's case: prepare them for Monday's Day of Darkness.

Professors from MCC fielded all sorts of questions and gave tips on how to view the eclipse safely and what exactly to expect.

