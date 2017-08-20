Crews to turn off streetlights at public eclipse viewing areas

When darkness falls Monday, Hopkinsville city officials want to make sure it stays that way at public viewing areas.

But at 1:24 p.m. on Monday, the photocells in the streetlights will be fooled into thinking it's night.

Hopkinsville Electric GM Jeff Hurd told us the same power that feeds the street lights also feeds hospitals, water plants, and restaurants so Electric officials can't just "power down."

Instead, they have a plan to make sure it stays dark near the parks which are designated public viewing areas.

"Each individual light will have to be visited by a bucket truck and a lineman to go up there and disconnect the light," Hurd said. "You can see it's very labor intensive."

Hurd said to his knowledge, it's the first time they've ever done something like this.

