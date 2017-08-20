Bats' Dixon Smacks Three Homers in Victory

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Louisville Bats left fielder, Brandon Dixon had a day for the record books.

Closing out the weekend series against Rochester, Dixon hit three home runs, becoming the first Bat to do that since Austin Kearns did it back in 2005.

Bats won the game 13-6. Dixon finished the day 4-5, three home runs, and seven RBI. "It's just one of those things where things worked out. I was getting good pitches, taking good swings on them. Just kinda one of those days you can't explain it," said Dixon.



