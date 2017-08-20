Baptist Health Paducah offering free breakfast seminar, prostate screening

Baptist Health Paducah will be offering a free prostate screening in September during Prostate Cancer Awareness Week. (Source: KFVS)

It's part of a free breakfast seminar offered for men at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Baptist Health Paducah's Larry Barton Atrium.

Physicians from the Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Group will be on hand to discuss men's health issues, such as prostate cancer and symptoms of an enlarged prostate.

The first 50 registrants from 40 to 70 years of age who are not under a urologist's care and have not been previously screened may sign up for free baseline prostate screening by leaving a message at 270-777-4545.

