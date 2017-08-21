Deadly wreck shuts down I-65, semi involved possibly hauling explosives

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 65 are shut down near Fern Valley Road after a deadly wreck.

At least one person has died as a result of this accident involving a commercial vehicle, possibly hauling hand grenades or other explosives, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed.

The extensive closure is expected to take three to five hours to clear, possibly impacting the Monday morning rush hour.

Hazmat is involved in this situation, and LMPD has a spokesperson gathering information at this time.

WAVE 3 News will update this situation throughout the early morning hours and will have the latest on WAVE 3 News Sunrise.

