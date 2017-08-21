Pendleton County schools canceled Monday over problems with eclipse glasses

Classes are canceled at Pendelton County schools Monday due to problems with eclipse viewing glasses for Monday's eclipse, district officials announced over the weekend.

School officials said they bought glasses for students to view the event, but determined some were not on the NASA-approved list after reviewing the labels.

"In preparation for Monday’s eclipse staff at the schools were reviewing the safety labels on the glasses purchased. It was determined that while all glasses had the necessary labels, it was found that some had not been purchased from vendors that were listed on the NASA approved list," wrote Superintendent R. Anthony Strong on the district's website.

"After discussions with district and school administration, it was determined that we were not comfortable in being able to ensure the safety and well-being of all students throughout the day, particularly the afternoon dismissal and transportation time home.

"Therefore school will be canceled for Monday.

"This day will be added to the end of the year as a make-up day. I apologize for the late notice but the safety of our students is of the utmost importance."

