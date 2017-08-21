Police investigating Jeffersonville shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Police are investigating a shooting in Jeffersonville.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 8th Street and Crestview Court at 3:20 a.m. Monday, according to Clark County dispatchers.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (812-) 280-2276.

