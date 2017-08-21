Police: Jeffersonville suspect was unprovoked when he shot man in face

Police were called to the area of Crestview Court and East 8th Street at 3:20 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police say a backyard party led to a random shooting early Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Crestview Court and East 8th Street at 3:20 a.m.

They found Corey Baker, 27, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At least one of the wounds was to his face.

Police arrested Terald Walthour, 36, for attempted murder just 10 hours later.

Jeffersonville detective Todd Hollis said Walthour was at the party when he began to get aggressive and demanded people leave.

That's when Baker allegedly came back to the party to grab something a friend had left behind.

Walthour shot Baker without being provoked, police said. He then left the scene before officers arrived.

"According to witnesses, Mr Walthour became enraged, pulled the gun and shot him in the face," Hollis said.

Hollis said Baker was shot two more times as he crawled away. Baker and a friend made it about one block away when they were able to flag down help and call 911.

Police believe the shooting was a random act.

"It escalated just instantaneously," Hollis said. "Mr Baker never had a chance to defend himself."

Jeffersonville and New Albany police were able to track down Walthour around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Walthour is charged with attempted murder and is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

Baker got out of the hospital Tuesday morning.

