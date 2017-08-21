Henderson Police: Suspect shot in officer involved shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson Police: Suspect shot in officer involved shooting

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A suspect is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Henderson.

Police say officers tried to pull a suspect over, and the driver took off running at Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Adams Street. 

They say shots were fired behind Dixon Hall.

No officers were hurt. 

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation. 

We will let you know when more details are released. 

