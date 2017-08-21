Books scattered on I-65 following crash

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Books were scattered on the interstate following a crash involving a semi Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and MetroSafe dispatchers originally reported one person was killed in the crash and that the semi was carrying explosives.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kayla Vanover was at the scene and found the semi was carrying boxes of books.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

