KSP: Semi driver claims to be kidnapped, crashes truck on I-65

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman's kidnapping story played out on social media on Monday and ended with a semi crash on I-65 in Louisville.

Around 12:45 a.m., Kentucky State Police began receiving calls about a woman posting on social media, claiming she was kidnapped and being held hostage in her semi by a man who had explosives.

They found the posts from Helen Jones, 44, of Anderson, CA.

Several law enforcement agencies tracked Anderson's truck to I-65 in Bullitt County and tried to stop it, but she continued driving in a safe manner and at a normal speed, according to KSP.

The truck eventually crashed into the overpass at Fern Valley Road. KSP said the crash seemed to be intentional.

LMPD's explosives unit checked the truck but didn't find any explosives.

Jones was the only person in the truck, KSP said. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and MetroSafe dispatchers originally reported one person was killed in the crash and that the semi was carrying explosives.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kayla Vanover was at the scene and found the semi was carrying boxes of books.

KSP is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.