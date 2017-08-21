NKY couple to wed during eclipse

Alfonse Mele II and Michelle Scheider are set to wed Monday during the solar eclipse. (Provided by Stephen J. Hoffman)

A local couple will say 'I do' during Monday's solar eclipse.

Alfonse Mele II and Michelle Scheider will wed at 2:20 p.m. at the beginning of the eclipse of the sun and the moon.

The blessed event is set for Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club, 860 Elm St.

Guests will be offered glasses to watch the eclipse.

Kenton County Magistrate and Justice of the Peace Stephen J. Hoffman will officiate.

This is Hoffman's first "eclipse nuptials" since he began performing marriages in 1989, he said in a prepared statement.

