Hike turns tragic when parents tumble off cliff in New York

Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>