Convicted murdered ordered to serve out sentence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in a mall parking lot will remain behind bars.

The Kentucky Parole Board ordered Donovan Harris to serve the rest of his sentence Monday. Harris will not have any other opportunities to receive a hearing in front of a panel.

Harris admitted to raping and murdering Mary Byron on Dec. 6, 1993 as she was leaving work at Mall St. Matthews on her 21st birthday.

Following her death, Bryon's family set up the Mary Byron Project, which targets domestic violence issues and led to the formation of the Victims Identification and Notification Everyday system.

