Baseball teams schedule games to coincide with solar eclipse
Forecasters say it looks like a big chunk of the nation on the path of the total eclipse will get clear viewing for the sky show.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Baseball fans in more than a half-dozen cities are heading to ballparks to watch the solar eclipse as teams look to cash in with game-day viewing parties.
Minor league teams from Oregon to South Carolina have scheduled games Monday to coincide with the total eclipse as it streaks across the United States.
In Nebraska, the Lincoln Saltdogs will wear special eclipse jerseys and stop their game to watch the full eclipse at 1:02 p.m. The team says it has sold tickets to buyers from as far away as the United Kingdom and Germany.
Other teams hosting events include the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Idaho Falls Chukars, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Nashville Sounds, Greenville Drive, Columbia Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs.
No big league games are scheduled to coincide with the eclipse.
Justin Verlander and Kenta Maeda both took no-hitters into the sixth inning, but only Verlander was able to keep his outstanding performance going as the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1.More >>
Major League Baseball umpires are wearing white wristbands during games to protest what their union says is "abusive player behavior" after Detroit's Ian Kinsler was fined but not suspended for his recent verbal...More >>
Tyler Austin hit a three-run home run, Todd Frazier added a solo shot and CC Sabathia pitched six strong innings in his return from the disabled list as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3.More >>
The Boston Red Sox's owner John Henry told the Boston Herald that he is "haunted" by the racist legacy of former owner Tom Yawkey and that he welcomes renaming of Yawkey Way in front of the ballpark and offices.More >>
