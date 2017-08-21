LSU officially has new live tiger mascot on campus - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LSU officially has new live tiger mascot on campus

(John Ballance/The Advocate via AP). Louisiana State University officially has a new live tiger mascot on its campus. The tiger arrived in Baton Rouge last week, coming from a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Fla. The university announced in a statement ... (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP). Louisiana State University officially has a new live tiger mascot on its campus. The tiger arrived in Baton Rouge last week, coming from a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Fla. The university announced in a statement ...
(John Ballance/The Advocate via AP). Louisiana State University officially has a new live tiger mascot on its campus. The tiger arrived in Baton Rouge last week, coming from a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Fla. The university announced in a statement ... (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP). Louisiana State University officially has a new live tiger mascot on its campus. The tiger arrived in Baton Rouge last week, coming from a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Fla. The university announced in a statement ...

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University officially has a new live tiger mascot on its campus.

The tiger arrived in Baton Rouge last week, coming from a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Florida. The university announced in a statement that the tiger began its "reign" as Mike VII on Monday, the first day of the fall semester.

The 11-month-old tiger was quarantined for several days so LSU veterinarians could observe the animal in its new home.

It replaces a tiger that died in October following months of treatment for a rare form of cancer.

LSU recently renovated Mike's enclosure and yard next to Tiger Stadium.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Georgia CB Parrish not ruled out for opener after surgery

    Georgia CB Parrish not ruled out for opener after surgery

    Sunday, August 20 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-20 19:42:20 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    Georgia coach Kirby Smart says there is still a chance cornerback Malkom Parrish could be ready for the start of the season following surgery last week to repair a broken bone in his foot.

    More >>

    Georgia coach Kirby Smart says there is still a chance cornerback Malkom Parrish could be ready for the start of the season following surgery last week to repair a broken bone in his foot.

    More >>

  • Arkansas' Broyles remembered as coach, mentor at celebration

    Arkansas' Broyles remembered as coach, mentor at celebration

    Saturday, August 19 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-08-19 22:50:24 GMT
    Saturday, August 19 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-20 02:44:16 GMT
    Frank Broyles was remembered as a championship coach, father, mentor, athletic director and guide for caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer's disease during a memorial celebration at Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena.More >>
    Frank Broyles was remembered as a championship coach, father, mentor, athletic director and guide for caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer's disease during a memorial celebration at Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena.More >>

  • Coach O talks to media after preseason scrimmage

    Coach O talks to media after preseason scrimmage

    LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.

    More >>

    LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly