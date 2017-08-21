1 shot in Park Hill housing complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was shot the Algonquin neighborhood on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Patton Court at about 12:45 p.m. That's in the Park Hill housing complex, according to MetroSafe.

They said a victim at the scene had minor injuries.

So far, other details about the victim have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

