1 shot in Park Hill housing complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was shot the Algonquin neighborhood on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Patton Court at about 12:45 p.m. That's in the Park Hill housing complex, according to MetroSafe.
They said a victim at the scene had minor injuries.
So far, other details about the victim have not been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
