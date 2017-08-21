LMPD: 6-year-old accidentally shot self in Park Hill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD: 6-year-old accidentally shot self in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child was shot the Algonquin neighborhood on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Patton Court at about 12:45 p.m. That's in the Park Hill housing complex, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the victim was a 6-year-old girl. She was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.

The girl accidentally shot herself, Mitchell said.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

