LMPD: 6-year-old accidentally shot self in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child was shot the Algonquin neighborhood on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Patton Court at about 12:45 p.m. That's in the Park Hill housing complex, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the victim was a 6-year-old girl. She was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.
The girl accidentally shot herself, Mitchell said.
No other details about the incident were immediately released.
