UPDATE: Park Hill shooting victim is 6-year-old girl

One person was shot in the Park Hill housing complex on Monday. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child was shot the Algonquin neighborhood on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Patton Court at about 12:45 p.m. That's in the Park Hill housing complex, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the victim was a 6-year-old girl. She was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.

So far, no details have been released about what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

