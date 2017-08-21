Here's what you need to know if you looked at the sun today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's no morning-after pill to reverse any potential damage your eyes may have suffered during Monday's eclipse.

But that doesn't mean you're totally out of luck.

If you looked at the sun during the eclipse, or at any other time in your life, you could suffer irreversible damage to your eyes.

"Right now we don't know of any treatment options if there are problems," Louisville-based optometry specialist Dr. Fiona Boak said.

Added Dr. Michael Martorana, an optometrist at Falls City Eye Care: "A lot of times we won't see damage within hours or days, but if someone is seeing a change in their vision, the sooner they come in to see their eye doctor, the better."

Both doctors agreed that because there's no treatment to reverse such an injury, the best medicine is prevention. And that means not looking at the sun.

