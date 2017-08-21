1 killed, 2 hurt in crash in Nelson Co.

One person was killed in a crash in Nelson County on Monday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon.

KSP was called in to assist at 1:24 p.m.

The crash happened on Highway 31 at the intersection of Deatsville Road. That area is north of Cox's Creek.

One person was killed in the crash, according to KSP. Two others were hurt; details about the extent of their injuries have not been released.

Chris Jessie with KYTC said the crash happened on the new stretch of Highway 31 that was not yet open to traffic. The official opening of the road has been delayed until Tuesday so investigators can reconstruct the crash.

