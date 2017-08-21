At least 1 killed in crash in Nelson Co.

A two-year-old girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon.

KSP was called in to assist at 1:24 p.m.

The crash happened on Highway 31 at the intersection of Deatsville Road. That area is north of Cox's Creek.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to KSP.

