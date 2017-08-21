Shooting victim shows up at Audubon Hospital

The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 135 and Federal Drive, according to Harrison County dispatchers.More >>
The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 135 and Federal Drive, according to Harrison County dispatchers.More >>
Think you know WAVE 3 Sunrise meteorologist Christie Dutton? Click through this slideshow to find out 20 things you might NOT know about her.More >>
Think you know WAVE 3 Sunrise meteorologist Christie Dutton? Click through this slideshow to find out 20 things you might NOT know about her.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.More >>
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.More >>
A behind the scenes slideshow of the WAVE 3 News crew preparing for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>
A behind the scenes slideshow of the WAVE 3 News crew preparing for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>