Shooting victim shows up at Audubon Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Newburg on Monday.

A man with a gunshot wound to the hip showed up at Audubon Hospital at about 2:20 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Initial reports indicate the shooting happened in the area of Newburg Park.

