The Latest: Ex-Christian sect member not stunned by new case

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a New Mexico military-style Christian sect facing child abuse charges (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A former member of a military-style Christian sect facing child abuse and child sexual abuse charges says she's not surprised by the group's latest troubles.

Maura Alana Schmierer told The Associated Press on Monday that leaders of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps now in Fence Lake, New Mexico, were very controlling during her time in the sect.

The Sacramento, California-native says leader Deborah Green refused to let Schmierer take her sick children to the doctor then ordered her to live in a shed with no toilet and with little food.

A leader of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps is facing 100 child sexual abuse charges. Three others also are facing child abuse charges.

The group said in a statement that allegations "are totally false."

___

4 p.m.

A New Mexico state agency responsible for investigating crimes against children says it has an active investigation involving a military-style Christian sect.

New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department spokesman Henry Varela confirmed Monday that state officials are investigating a case involving the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in Fence Lake, New Mexico.

But Varela said he couldn't discuss the details.

A leader of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps is facing 100 child sexual abuse charges. Three others also are facing child abuse charges.

The group said in a statement that allegations "are totally false."

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps as a hate group.

The group's website is laced with anti-Semitic language and anti-gay tirades about same sex marriage.

___

1:30 p.m.

A New Mexico military-style Christian sect says claims of child abuse and child sexual abuse by leaders are false.

The Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in Fence Lake, New Mexico, said in a statement that allegations "are totally false" and similar to others the group has faced over the years.

A criminal complaint says sect leader Peter Green is facing 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child.

Court records show three other members of the group also were charged with child abuse crimes.

KOAT-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Qtcsnr) all four were arrested Sunday.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps as a hate group.

Its website is laced with anti-Semitic language and anti-gay tirades about same sex marriage.

___

11 a.m.

A leader of a western New Mexico military-style Christian sect with anti-Semitic leanings is facing 100 child sexual abuse charges.

Court records show three other members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in Fence Lake, New Mexico, also were charged with child abuse crimes.

Criminal complaints filed August 15 charge Deborah Green, Peter Green, Joshua Green and Stacey Miller with various crimes as members of the sect, which describes itself as "aggressive and revolutionary for Jesus." One criminal complaint charges Peter Green with 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child.

KOAT-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Qtcsnr) all four were arrested Sunday.

Email messages left through the group's website were not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

