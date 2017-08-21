Big crowd packs Big Four Bridge for eclipse viewing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Big Four Bridge, was one of the hottest spots in Louisville to watch Kentucky's darkest day.

A huge crowd packed the waterfront to watch the eclipse.

People showed up early to find a spot and to get a pair of WAVE 3 News eclipse glasses.

It was also a chance for the experts at the Louisville Astronomical Society to teach people about the eclipse.

"Even here in Louisville, at 96%, it's still something they will remember forever," Warren Philpot of the Louisville Astronomical Society said.

Once it was time to put on the shades, people were excited.

"I see it just about completely covered up," Louisville resident Deshon Green said. "It looks like a crescent moon. It's beautiful, like something I've never seen before. It's almost completely covered."

Dozens of students from St. Francis of Assisi also came out to view the eclipse.

"It's really cool that you get to see this, that our earth does this" St. Francis student Darby Lenning said. "If i have another chance to see this, I would definitely do this. This is so much fun."

WAVE 3 News patterned with Alpha Media, the Louisville Astronomical Society, and Louisville Water Company for the eclipse event at the Big Four Bridge.

