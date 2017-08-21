Editorial: DirecTV 8-21-17

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More people get their news from local broadcasters than the big national cable outlets. The average newscast at a Raycom Media station delivers nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At WAVE 3 News our LOCAL commitment includes severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live, your favorite NBC shows and sports, free public service announcements and thousands of volunteer hours with many projects, including the Salvation Army Angel Tree, the Norton Children’s Hospital and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. We appreciate being your neighbor and serving the WAVE Country community in Kentucky and Indiana for what will be 70 years next year.

There is a chance the DirecTV system will d rop us soon, and break that critical link to you. We are currently working hard to make sure DirecTV customers continue to have access to WAVE 3 News without interruption. But they may not agree to a fair deal, and decide to d rop this station from their system. We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. You always have choices: we are free over the air, streaming at wave3.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku and YouTube TV and through other local providers.

To find out more information and how you may help, please click here.

