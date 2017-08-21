Amber Alert abduction suspect appears in Louisville court

Patrick McGraw appeared in court on Monday for an extradition hearing. (Source: Nycea Patterson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing charges after allegedly abducting his daughter in North Carolina.

An Amber Alert was issued for Trinity Lakin McGraw, 8, on Sunday.

Police said she was taken from North Carolina by Patrick McGraw, her biological father.

Trinity was located in Louisville later Sunday night and McGraw was arrested.

During his initial court appearance on Monday, McGraw said, "that was my daughter, my child."

McGraw waived extradition and was granted a $25,000 bond.

