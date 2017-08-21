TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-64 during rush hour

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Louisville are blocked at the Gene Snyder freeway.

A crash was reported Monday afternoon, around 5 p.m.

A KYTC report indicates the lanes will be shut down for about two hours.

Trimarc cameras show traffic passing the closure on the left shoulder of the road.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

