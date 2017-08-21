TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 reopen after rush hour crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Louisville are now reopen.
They were blocked at the Gene Snyder Freeway during rush hour on Monday.
A crash was reported in the area around 5 p.m.
No other information about the crash has been released.
