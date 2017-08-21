Cards crack top 20 in AP preseason poll

UofL's Lamar Jackson and the Cards will face Purdue to open the 2017 season. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 behind Clemson last year, received 52 first-place votes from a panel of 61 media members.

Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.

Led by quarterback Sam Darnold, Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.

Louisville, with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson returning for his junior season, checks in at No. 16. The Cards open their season in Indianapolis on Sept. 2, facing the Jeff Brohm-led Purdue Boilermakers of the Big Ten.

Kentucky's SEC East rivals Georgia (15), Florida (17) and Tennessee (25) also cracked the poll. UK starts on the road at Southern Mississippi on Sept. 2.

