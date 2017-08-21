Hopkinsville farm was best place to watch eclipse

Hopkinsville was the best city in the country to see Monday's solar eclipse and one of the most popular places in town to watch was Orchardale Farm.

There's was actually a specific spot on the farm that had been mapped out as the point of greatest eclipse. That's the exact spot on the planet where the solar eclipse is closest to the Earth's surface.

NASA called it the best spot to view the eclipse, so people were lining up all day long to get their picture taken by it.

