Indiana Hoosiers 2017 football schedule

Thu, Aug 31 vs Ohio State 8 p.m.

Sat, Sep 9 at Virginia 3:30 p.m.

Sat, Sep 16 vs FIU 3:30 p.m.

Sat, Sep 23 vs GA Southern TBD

Sat, Sep 30 at Penn State TBD

Sat, Oct 14 vs Michigan Noon

Sat, Oct 21 at MI State TBD

Sat, Oct 28 at Maryland TBD

Sat, Nov 4 vs Wisconsin TBD

Sat, Nov 11 at Illinois TBD

Sat, Nov 18 vs Rutgers TBD

Sat, Nov 25 at Purdue TBD