Kentucky Wildcats 2017 football schedule

Sat, Sep 2 at Southern Mississippi 4 p.m.

Sat, Sep 9 vs Eastern Kentucky Noon

Sat, Sep 16 at South Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Sat, Sep 23 vs Florida TBD

Sat, Sep 30 vs Eastern Michigan TBD

Sat, Oct 7 vs Missouri TBD

Sat, Oct 21 at Mississippi State TBD

Sat, Oct 28 vs Tennessee TBD

Sat, Nov 4 vs Mississippi TBD

Sat, Nov 11 at Vanderbilt TBD

Sat, Nov 18 at Georgia TBD

Sat, Nov 25 vs Louisville TBD