Louisville Cardinals 2017 football schedule

Sat, Sep 2 vs Purdue 7:30 p.m.

Sat, Sep 9 at North Carolina Noon

Sat, Sep 16 vs Clemson 3:30 p.m.

Sat, Sep 23 vs Kent State TBD

Sat, Sep 30 vs Murray State TBD

Thu, Oct 5 at NC State 8 p.m.

Sat, Oct 14 vs Boston College TBD

Sat, Oct 21 at Florida State TBD

Sat, Oct 28 at Wake Forest TBD

Sat, Nov 11 vs Virginia TBD

Sat, Nov 18 vs Syracuse TBD

Sat, Nov 25 at Kentucky TBD