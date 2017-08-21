Elementary students get firsthand look at Solar Eclipse

Students at Cochran Elementary have anticipated the eclipse for weeks. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students and staff at Cochran Elementary have been preparing for the solar eclipse for weeks.

On Monday, they gathered outside, solar eclipse glasses in hand, to see the partial eclipse in action.

Classes made notes of their observations; what the sun looked like in the morning, through the day, until the peak of the eclipse.

"It glows on the sides. It's kinda dark," one student said. "And it's shaped like a cookie."

The elementary school is taking their technology to the next level using a 360 degree camera to record the entire eclipse for virtual reality.

"So that way if there were schools where students didn't get to go outside, or other people missed it, they can actually relive it here at Cochran," Shannon Putman said.

She plans on starting a virtual reality club at the elementary school.

