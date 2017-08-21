Man accused of setting girlfriend's hair on fire, pouring syrup all over her home

Dennis Jenefor faces several charged following a domestic violence incident over the weekend. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces felony charges, accused of assaulting his girlfriend, setting her on fire and destroying her apartment.

Police said Dennis Jenefor dumped the woman on the side of the road in her underwear, poured a Pepsi all over her, then torched her hair over the weekend.

She ran to a friend's house for help.

Back at her apartment, police said they found maple syrup, bleach and baking soda all over her walls, floors, clothes, couch and bed.

Two TVs also were stolen.

Jenefor is facing several charges.

