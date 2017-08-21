Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushes GOP plan for tax reform in Louisville

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell pushed the GOP's plan for tax reform in Louisville on Monday. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The war of words between President Trump and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell seemed to take a break Monday.

The embattled Senate Majority Leader and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke briefly in Louisville, united in their support for tax reform.

“There are two reasons Obama didn't see a single year of 3% growth,” McConnell said. “One was a lousy tax code which he made worse by raising taxes at the top, which hit all these small businesses, which are pass-throughs. And, number two was the regulatory rampage that was going on all across the country. They damn near strangled every business in America with too much regulation.”

McConnell said there is a need to reduce tax rates and simplify the tax code. He and Secretary Mnuchin said the Republican plan would stimulate the economy, create jobs and raise salaries.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Expanded Louisville smoking ban goes into effect

+ Amber Alert abduction suspect appears in Louisville court

+ Man who shot judge was father of player convicted of rape

McConnell said he is working with a small group to launch the republican plan for tax reform after Labor day.

“There will be hearings and a process in both the House and Senate,” McConnell said. “We believe leading to a big success for the American people.”

>> VIDEO: Watch David Mattingly's report

McConnell has been on the receiving end of intense criticism, even from President Trump, following the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Senate Majority Leader will be looking to pass tax reform before the next elections.

McConnell asked the audience of local business leaders at the event, hosted by Greater Louisville Inc., to not judge this congress until the end of its term.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.