Eclipse watchers: 'Really, really, really awesome'

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Dan Blanchette and his son, Sam, 6, watch the final phases of a total solar eclipse in Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mic Smith). Ezra Packham, of Jacksonville, Fla., looks through his solar glasses in preparation for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the beach at Isle of Palms, S.C. Ezra and his family said the wanted to come to the Isle of Palms ...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Blake Davis, 10, of Coral Springs, Fla., looks through solar glasses as he watches the eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). This eight picture combo shows the path of the sun during a total eclipse by the moon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Lee Cooper, from England, wears his protective glasses to watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

By The Associated Press

Reaction to the total solar eclipse in the U.S.:

"The show has just begun, people! What a gorgeous day! Isn't this great, people?" - Jim Todd, a director at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Salem, Oregon.

"It made me all teary-eyed. It was just so momentous. Just really cool - and very pretty." - Robyn Mason, who watched with her husband, Greg, at the Lincoln Saltdogs minor league baseball game in Lincoln, Nebraska.

___

"Oh God, Oh, that was amazing. That was better than any photo." - Joe Dellinger of Houston who set up a telescope on the Capitol lawn in Jefferson City, Missouri.

___

"It's really, really, really, really awesome." Nine-year-old Cami Smith in Beverly Beach, Oregon.

___ "Everybody still got excited and cheered. It doesn't matter if it was really a total eclipse or not. Everybody came together." - Kimberly Boone, who watched a partial eclipse from the roof of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.

___

"It's almost like time slows down. It's only two minutes and you want to savor it, every little moment of it because it's only two minutes long. I can't wait until the next one." - Andrew Pattison of Los Angeles, who watched in Salem, Oregon.

___

"We were lucky the clouds broke. They moved in for a couple of minutes, but we got just a clean break. Perfect timing." - Russell Roberts in Kansas City, Missouri.

___

"It's like nothing else you will ever see or ever do, It can be religious. It makes you feel insignificant, like you're just a speck in the whole scheme of things." - amateur astronomer Mike O'Leary of San Diego in Casper, Wyoming.

___

"It was amazing. It looked like a banana peel, like a glowing banana peel which is kind of hard to describe and imagine but it was super cool." - Allie Stern, a junior at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

___

"I don't think many people get to say that they got a total eclipse on their birthday. So, I think I feel pretty special because of it." - Lillian Thompson, who celebrated her 32nd birthday by watching the eclipse outside Chicago's Adler Planetarium.

___

"It was just as spectacular watching how quickly it got bright and everything came back to life again." - Allen Winzler, of Cincinnati, who came to Hopkinsville, Kentucky with his wife and daughters.

