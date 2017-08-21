Giants WR Beckham hurts leg in first half against Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) - The New York Giants' exhibition season has gotten serious.
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hurt his left leg during Monday night's game against Cleveland when he took a legal-but-questionable hit on the knee from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.
Beckham, one of the NFL's best players, caught an 18-yard pass and was coming down on his left leg when he was immediately hit by Boddy-Calhoun's right shoulder and helmet. The impact flipped Beckham onto his side and his head bounced off the turf.
Beckham popped up, ripped off his helmet and slammed it in frustration. After taking a knee as medical staff ran out to assist him, the outspoken and charismatic Beckham walked off slowly and glared menacingly at Boddy-Calhoun in Cleveland's defensive huddle.
Beckham spent a few minutes sitting alone on the bench before heading to the locker room. TV cameras captured him dropping to his knees on the floor in the corridor outside New York's locker room.
The Giants said Beckham sprained an ankle. He was also checked and cleared for a concussion.
Beckham caught 101 passes and scored 10 touchdowns last season. The 24-year-old, who has said he wants to be the league's highest-paid player, is entering his fourth season. He has 288 career receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 TDs.
____
More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>