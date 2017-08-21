2 members of Kennedy family arrested after noise complaints

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - Two members of the Kennedy family have been arrested in Massachusetts following complaints about a loud party and fireworks.
Barnstable police say officers responded to a home near the family compound in Hyannis Port early Sunday morning on noise complaints.
Police say 52-year-old Matthew "Max" Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town's noise law. They both were later released on their own recognizance.
Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Barnstable District Court. Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned at a later date. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
A Houston man has been arrested after being accused by authorities of trying to damage or destroy a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.More >>
A Houston man has been arrested after being accused by authorities of trying to damage or destroy a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at seaMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
A missing imam and a house that exploded days ago have become the focus of the Spanish investigation into an extremist cell responsible for two deadly attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resortMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
Dashcam video of a white officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described itMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House postMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>