Person shot on Bardstown Rd in the Highlands

Emergency crews are rushing to a boat crash on the Ohio River near Captain's Quarters.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville.More >>
On Tuesday a strong cold front for August standards drops in from the north.More >>
Embattled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke briefly in Louisville, united in their support for tax reform.More >>
The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit.More >>
