Louisville reacts to solar eclipse, experts address vision concerns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The vision could possibly best be described by a second grader.

"I saw a half little banana or a half little cookie," Taliah Lavender, a second grader at Brown Elementary said. "It looks like somebody already ate it."

"A dark ball covered by a shiny crescent," Sophia Langford, a fourth grader at Brown Elementary School said.

Across Kentucky, folks put on their funny glasses and turned their eyes to the sky for the 2017 solar eclipse.

"I saw the sun covering the moon and the moon got shorter," Azaniah Lavender, a first grader said.

"We have seen a couple of them in our lifetime cause we're a little bit older but it was just beautiful," Beverly Langford said.

Unlike the total eclipse in Hopkinsville, Louisville saw 96% of the sun covered.

"It was really awesome to see everything get dim," Savannah Langford, a tenth grader at Brown High School said. "I thought it was going to get completely dark so I was a little under whelmed by that."

"I just didn't want to get a little blind," Otis Johnson, a second grader at Brown Elementary School said.

Otis Johnson wore the correct eclipse glasses. However, staring into the sun without proper protection is asking for trouble.

"If damage has been done to the eyes that would be the term solar retinopathy that can take a couple days to manifest and cause symptoms," Dr. Aaron McNulty, an optometrist at Louisville Eye Center said.

The result can be blurry central vision. Peripheral vision isn't impacted. The damage isn't always permanent, but it can be.

"The eclipse has come and gone and fortunately we didn't get as many calls as we were concerned we may have," Dr. McNulty said.

A relief allowing everyone to spend more time relishing in the moment.

"It was scientifically amazing," Sophia Langford said.

