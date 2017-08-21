Emergency crews rush to boat crash near Captain's Quarters

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are rushing to a boat crash on the Ohio River near Captain's Quarters.

Police say the closest boat ramp is in the 5800 block of River Road, near the Limestone Clubhouse. That is just south of Harrods Creek.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as soon we get more information.

