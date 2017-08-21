Emergency crews rush to deadly boat crash near Captain's Quarters

We have a crew on the scene. We will update this story as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly boat crash on the Ohio River near Captain's Quarters.

One person is dead. What caused the boat crash, or whether or not any other people are involved is not known at this time.

Police say the closest boat ramp is in the 5800 block of River Road, near the Limestone Clubhouse. That is just south of Harrods Creek.

We have a crew on the scene. We will update this story as soon we get more information.

