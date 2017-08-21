Woman killed, man injured in boat crash near Captain's Quarters

A woman died in a boat crash Monday night on the Ohio River near Captain's Quarters. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman died in a boat crash Monday night on the Ohio River near Captain's Quarters.

It happened around 10:45 p.m.

A preliminary police investigation found the man driving the boat hit some kind of debris in the river and lost control.

As the boat crashed, his passenger was killed.

Police say the closest boat ramp to where the crash occurred is in the 5800 block of River Road, near the Limestone Clubhouse. That is just south of Harrods Creek.

Crews rushed the operator of the boat to University Hospital. He is injured, but is expected to survive.

Officials are not yet releasing the name of the woman who died.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is handling the crash as a death investigation at this time.

