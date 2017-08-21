Thousands share celestial experience in Hopkinsville

However you prepare for the event, wherever you're from, the eclipse has united thousands. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many different reasons brought thousands to Hopkinsville for Kentucky's Darkest Day.

For many, watching the eclipse was a family experience. For some, it was achieving the pinnacle of a hobby. For a few, it was something they have wanted to see in their lifetime.

However you prepare for the event, wherever you're from, the eclipse has united thousands in Hoptown.

"We're really excited for the possible spiritual aspect of witnessing an eclipse," Lindsey Nice said. Nice and her friend drove down to Kentucky from New York.

In the times without science, the eclipse was feared. In 2017, it is anticipated, revered and emotional for many.

"I'm a guy and I don't get chills," one man said after witnessing totality. "I got chills! I'm at a loss for words."

Many were left searching for the exact words to describe the majesty of it all.

"There are no words, you cannot describe that here," one woman from Memphis said. "You cannot describe them to someone who hasn't been here."

Even the youngest musers of life have a hard time describing it.

"It was cool. It was pretty?" one boy said. "It felt kind of weird."

When we asked if all that driving was worth it for everyone who traveled miles to Hopkinsville the answer was a unanimous 'Yes!'

"It was crazy like, it was so bright in the beginning and then when it got covered by the moon you could look at it without the glasses," a Hopkinsville resident said.

From darkness to light in less than three minutes. It was a short show, but it left everyone wanting to do it all over again.

"2024, I already got it!" one man said.

Hopkinsville saw about 150,000 visitors this weekend.

