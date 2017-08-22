KY man arrested after police chase in Graves Co., KY

A Clinton, Kentucky man is facing a slew of charges after a police in chase in Graves County on Monday, Aug. 21.

Deputies responded to a call reporting a reckless driver in the Pryorsburg area on Monday. While on the way to the call, deputies were advised that the vehicle had struck a guardrail and drove on while traveling on KY 58 West.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle traveling northbound on US 45 South in Pryorsburg. The vehicle ran off of the roadway numerous times as deputies began to follow. It then crossed into the southbound lane while still traveling northbound. Deputies took action and conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the driver. After stopping, the vehicle rolled back into a patrol vehicle, striking it for a second time.

Upon approach, deputies found Gary D. Lyman, 52, to be the only person in the vehicle. Deputies noticed that he appeared to be very disoriented. He told deputies that he was taking Tylenol 3 and Ambien. He was then placed under arrest.

Lyman is charged with the following:

Reckless Driving

Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree (police officer)

DUI - 1st Offense

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Fleeing or Evading Police - 1st Degree

